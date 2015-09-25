SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Singapore's industrial production in August fell 7.0 percent from a year earlier, due to weakness in areas such as electronics and marine and offshore engineering output. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, manufacturing output fell 3.7 percent in August. Both the year-on-year and month-on-month figures were weaker than the median forecasts in a Reuters survey. (%) Aug July m/m s/adj -3.7 0.7 y/y -7.0 -6.4 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj -0.2 y/y -5.0 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj -2.5 0.5 y/y -8.1 -4.5 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y -5.7 -4.0 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals -6.3 -18.0 Electronics -10.9 -7.4 Marine/offshore -26.7 -9.9 engg * July output revised lower. Figures for other months may also differ from previously released data due to revisions. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)