SINGAPORE Oct 26 Singapore's industrial
production in September grew much better-than-expected from a
year earlier, led by solid increases in electronics and
pharmaceuticals output.
Manufacturing output rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier in
September, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board
showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for an
expansion of 0.6 percent.
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory
output grew 3.3 percent in September, defying expectation of a
contraction of 2.6 percent.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)