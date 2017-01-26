BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
SINGAPORE Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December jumped more than expected from a year earlier on the back of a surge in electronics and pharmaceuticals output, data showed on Thursday.
Manufacturing output in December rose 21.3 percent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed.
The median forecast of economists in a Reuters survey predicted a 9.5 percent expansion.
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 6.4 percent in December. The median forecast was for a contraction of 5.8 percent. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.