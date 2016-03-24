SINGAPORE, March 24 Singapore's industrial production fell more than expected in February, hurt by a slide in marine and offshore engineering output and weakness in areas such as electronics production, data showed on Thursday. Manufacturing output fell 4.7 percent from a year earlier in February, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, weaker than the median forecast of a 3.7 percent drop in a Reuters survey. On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory output fell 4.8 percent in February, worse than the median forecast of a 2.2 percent decline. (%) Feb Jan m/m s/adj -4.8 9.9 y/y -4.7 0.1 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj -2.1 4.9 y/y -7.4 -6.4 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y -5.8 -5.2 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals 4.0 35.1 Electronics -8.4 3.6 Marine/offshore -23.1 -29.8 engg * January output was revised higher. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)