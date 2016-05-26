SINGAPORE May 26 Singapore's industrial
production in April grew at the fastest pace in nearly two
years, helped by output in the electronics and pharmaceuticals
sectors expanding at a healthy clip, data showed on Thursday.
Manufacturing output rose 2.9 percent from a year earlier in
April, the largest increase since August 2014, data from the
Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast
in a Reuters survey was for a contraction of 0.3 percent.
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory
output rose 4.8 percent in April, exceeding the median forecast
of an increase of 0.8 percent.
