SINGAPORE May 26 Singapore's industrial production in April grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years, helped by output in the electronics and pharmaceuticals sectors expanding at a healthy clip, data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output rose 2.9 percent from a year earlier in April, the largest increase since August 2014, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for a contraction of 0.3 percent.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory output rose 4.8 percent in April, exceeding the median forecast of an increase of 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)