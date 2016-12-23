SINGAPORE Dec 23 Singapore's industrial production in November expanded at its fastest annual pace since March 2014, buoyed by strong electronics and pharmaceuticals output, data showed on Friday.

Manufacturing output in November jumped 11.9 percent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey predicted a 1.6 percent expansion.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 6.1 percent in November, its strongest since January this year. The median forecast was for a contraction of 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)