BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical receives FDA clearance for latest da Vinci X surgical system
SINGAPORE Dec 23 Singapore's industrial production in November expanded at its fastest annual pace since March 2014, buoyed by strong electronics and pharmaceuticals output, data showed on Friday.
Manufacturing output in November jumped 11.9 percent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey predicted a 1.6 percent expansion.
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 6.1 percent in November, its strongest since January this year. The median forecast was for a contraction of 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* HMS holdings - on may 23, co received a notification letter from listing qualifications nasdaq indicating that it is not in compliance with NASDAQ marketplace rule