SINGAPORE, May 26 (%) April March Feb Jan Dec Nov m/m s/adj -4.7 6.0 6.7 -7.9 3.2 0.7 y/y 4.6 12.1 13.2 4.3 6.4 6.8 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj -2.9 y/y 6.5 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj -7.3 1.6 4.0 y/y -0.7 11.0 11.3 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y 9.8 9.9 7.7 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals 26.5 19.6 20.8 Electronics -8.8 8.6 15.2 Marine/offshore 8.2 42.6 12.4 engineering * Month-on-month seasonally adjusted industrial production for March revised down to +6.0 percent from +6.1 percent previously. Year-on-year figure for March is unchanged. Figures for other months may also differ from previously released data due to revisions. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)