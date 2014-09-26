SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (%) Aug July June May April March m/m s/adj -0.2 2.4 0.1 -5.1 -4.0 6.1 y/y 4.2 3.0 0.8 -1.8 5.5 12.4 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj 0.0 y/y 5.0 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj 4.6 -0.5 -0.1 y/y 3.0 -2.2 0.3 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y 2.6 0.7 1.5 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals 7.5 28.3 -0.3 Electronics 7.2 -2.0 -5.0 Marine/offshore 9.1 -9.1 9.2 engg * July manufacturing output revised to +3.0 percent year-on-year from +3.3 percent previously. Figures for other months may also differ from previously released data due to revisions. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)