SINGAPORE, Dec 26
(%) Nov Oct Sept Aug July June
m/m s/adj -1.4 2.3 -2.9 -0.3 2.2 0.1
y/y -2.8 -0.2 -1.0 3.8 2.7 0.7
REUTERS
FORECASTS
m/m s/adj 0.5
y/y 1.2
Excl.
biomedical
(%)
m/m s/adj 1.6 -3.8 1.7
y/y -3.1 -4.7 0.8
3m moving avg
(total
manufacturing)
y/y -1.3 0.8 1.7
SECTORS (y/y)
Pharmaceuticals -4.4 24.3 -18.3
Electronics 1.2 -6.8 -2.1
Marine/offshore -3.9 -10.0 10.3
engg
* October output revised lower. Figures for other months may
also differ from previously released data due to revisions.
Please click on for the poll.
