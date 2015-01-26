SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (%) Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July m/m s/adj 1.8 -1.0 2.8 -3.1 -0.3 2.1 y/y -1.9 -2.1 0.1 -1.2 3.8 2.7 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj 1.4 y/y -3.9 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj 1.5 2.0 -3.3 y/y -2.1 -2.4 -4.3 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y -1.3 -1.1 0.8 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals -1.8 -4.4 24.3 Electronics -2.4 1.0 -6.1 Marine/offshore -3.1 -2.3 -9.2 engg * November output revised higher. Figures for other months may also differ from previously released data due to revisions. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)