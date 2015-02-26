SINGAPORE, Feb 26 (%) Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug m/m s/adj -4.7 2.4 -1.8 3.3 -3.4 -1.3 y/y 0.9 -1.9 -1.9 0.2 -1.2 3.8 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj -2.4 y/y 3.7 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj -4.6 2.1 1.0 y/y 0.0 -2.1 -2.2 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y -1.0 -1.2 -1.0 SECTORS (y/y) Electronics 0.0 -2.5 1.1 Pharmaceuticals 3.6 -1.8 -4.4 Marine/offshore 4.2 -1.6 -0.9 engg * December month-on-month output was revised higher, while the year-on-year reading was unchanged. Figures for other months may also differ from previously released data due to revisions. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)