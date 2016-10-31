SINGAPORE Oct 31 The Singapore government is
considering whether to help the city-state's marine and offshore
engineering (M&OE) sector, which is facing a prolonged downturn
due to the slump in the oil market, the trade and industry
minister said on Monday.
"The government is studying, in consultation with the M&OE
industry and financial institutions, the need for measures for
the sector," S. Iswaran said in a speech.
"However, while the government will endeavour to render
assistance where appropriate, it cannot be a panacea."
He did not elaborate what future steps might be, but said
companies can also tap on measures that are already in place,
such as government-backed loans that help small businesses deal
with cash flow concerns and financing needs.
The government is also investing S$107 million ($77 million)
to help develop a new research centre for the industry, he said.
Several companies in Singapore, a hub for shipbuilding and
offshore support firms, have been hit by the almost two-year
rout in oil prices and a slowing economy. Among those, oil
services firm Swiber Holdings went into judicial
management this month.
The weak growth outlook has prompted analyst expectations of
more government stimulus for the economy.
($1 = 1.3915 Singapore dollars)
