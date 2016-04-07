The logo of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is pictured at its building in Singapore February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Thursday it would announce its semi-annual monetary policy decision on April 14.

The website of Singapore's monetary bank showed its monetary policy statement will be released at 8 a.m. (0000 GMT).

The MAS is expected to keep policy steady at next week's review, but a number of economists say a further easing this year remains a distinct possibility in the face of slow growth, low inflation and depressed global demand.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)