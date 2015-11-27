* Banks' asset quality healthy but signs of increased credit
risks-MAS
* Overall NPL ratio at 1.5 pct in Q3 vs 1.1 pct year earlier
* Firms with FX exposure may face risks from volatility
(Adds analyst comment)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Nov 27 Singapore's central bank
warned on Friday that subdued regional economic growth is posing
increased credit risks for the city state's banks, but it said
the financial system remains resilient in the face of external
headwinds.
Highlighting growing challenges facing global policymakers,
the Monetary Authority of Singapore also cautioned that
divergent monetary policies across the United States, Japan and
Europe could stoke financial excesses as traders search for
higher returns.
"Uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy could trigger higher
market volatility, while accommodative policies in the euro zone
and Japan could fuel search for yield and financial excesses,"
the MAS said in its annual Financial Stability Review. (bit.ly/1kW3kez)
It said sub-par growth in Asia could pressure profits and
debt servicing capacity of businesses, with the turning credit
cycle leaving banks exposed to risks of bad loans.
"Asset quality remains healthy, but there are signs of
increased credit risks."
All the same, the domestic banking system remains resilient
against a backdrop of an uncertain external environment, MAS
said.
"Banks have strong capital and liquidity buffers to
withstand severe shocks but continued vigilance is warranted."
The overall non-performing loan (NPL) ratio increased to 1.5
percent in the third quarter of 2015 from 1.1 percent a year
ago, the central bank said.
"Banks' corporate loan portfolios face increased
vulnerabilities as subdued regional growth could hit the
profitability and debt servicing capacity of corporates in
Asia," the MAS said.
The MAS said household balance sheets have remained firm on
aggregate, with household net wealth - the difference between
household assets and debt - totalling S$1.5 trillion ($1.06
trillion) in the third quarter. Defaults on consumer loans have
been low, it said.
However, "the impending interest rate normalisation, coupled
with headwinds in the external outlook and slower domestic
growth, pose downside risks to the household sector," especially
for the highly-leveraged, the central bank said.
Michael Wan, an economist for Credit Suisse, said the risks
from leverage were "slightly more acute" for households in
Singapore than for the corporate sector.
"The good thing is that over the past say one-and-a-half
years or so, the growth rate of household debt has come down
quite a bit," Wan said. "I don't personally think that it's
going to be a widespread default kind of issue."
Highly-leveraged firms in certain sectors could be
vulnerable if interest rates rise or earnings weaken further,
while those with foreign currency exposures should guard against
currency market volatility, the MAS said.
($1 = 1.4087 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)