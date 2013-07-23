(Corrects Singapore dollar's gains versus pound, euro in 17th
paragraph)
* MAS inflation outlook revised lower to 2-3 pct for 2013
* Singapore inflation now within MAS's "comfort range"
* Growth to meet 1-3 percent forecast
* MAS posted S$10.6 bln net loss in 2012-2013 fiscal year
By Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE, July 23 Singapore's central bank
lowered its inflation outlook for the year on Tuesday but said
it was concerned about household debt levels as interest rates
looked set to rise.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) revised downwards
its inflation forecast for 2013 to 2-3 percent from an earlier
3-4 percent, citing the sharp fall in car prices earlier this
year as well as a slower rise in accommodation costs.
Economic growth this year will "comfortably" meet the
official forecast of 1-3 percent, the central bank added, citing
the strengthening U.S. economy and Japan's expansionary policies
that will likely offset headwinds from a slowdown in China and
easing public spending in some Southeast Asian countries.
"For the first time in three years, CPI inflation has come
down closer to historical trends and within MAS's comfort
range," MAS managing director Ravi Menon said during a press
briefing for the release of the central bank's annual report.
But MAS warned that core inflation -- which excludes cars
and accommodation since these were more influenced by government
policies -- could rise "moderately" to 2 percent or slightly
higher in the latter half of 2013 due to continuing tightness in
the labour market.
Headline inflation averaged 2.8 percent for the first half
of 2013, data showed.
MAS was committed to ensuring that the recent improvements
in inflation were sustained and the "current policy stance of
modest appreciation of the Sing dollar is appropriate in
containing re-emergence of strong cost and price pressures in a
restructuring economy," Menon said.
Singapore's economy grew by just 1.3 percent in 2012 while
headline inflation was 4.6 percent.
The central bank, however, expressed concerns about rising
household debt in the city-state and said an estimated 5-10
percent of borrowers had "probably over-leveraged on their
property purchases" based on their total debt service payment
ratio of more than 60 percent of monthly income.
"If mortgage rates were to rise by 3 percentage points, the
proportion of borrowers at risk could reach 10-15 percent,"
Menon said.
Menon said household balance sheets in Singapore were
resilient at an aggregate level, with cash and deposits
exceeding debt, but the healthy balance sheets were not uniform
across households.
Banks in Singapore now offer housing loans at around 1.1 to
1.2 percent per annum, well below the 3.5 percent level that
financial institutions must use when calculating debt servicing
ratios of potential borrowers based on the latest central bank
requirements.
FX LOSSES HIT BOTTOM LINE
MAS on Tuesday also posted a net loss of S$10.61 billion
($8.39 billion) for its last fiscal year ended March 2013 as the
local dollar's gains against the yen and euro diminished the
value of its foreign currency holdings.
The loss, its second in three years, was just slightly below
the record S$10.9 billion deficit incurred in financial year
2010/11 when the Singapore dollar also soared.
MAS made a net profit of S$2.77 billion in FY2011/12.
"We made good investment returns, but when measured in
Singapore dollars these gains were more than offset by the
strength of the currency," Menon said.
The Singapore dollar gained 13.8 percent against
the yen and 5.1 percent against the euro in the 12
months to March, the MAS said. During the same period, the
Singapore dollar rose 6.2 percent versus the British pound
and 1.3 percent against the dollar.
The central bank had total assets of S$340.4 billion as at
end-March 2013, up from S$319.2 billion at the end of the
previous financial year.
Assets held by MAS are mainly for managing the Singapore
dollar's value against a basket of currencies and to defend the
local unit when required. The task of ensuring the country earns
adequate returns on its massive foreign exchange reserves lies
with GIC, formerly known as the Government of Singapore
Investment Corp, which has an estimated $300 billion.
($1 = 1.2649 Singapore dollars)
