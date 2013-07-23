(Corrects Singapore dollar's gains versus pound, euro in sixth
pargarph)
SINGAPORE, July 23 Singapore's central bank
posted a S$10.61 billion ($8.39 billion) net loss in its last
fiscal year as the local dollar's gains against the yen and euro
diminished the value of its foreign currency holdings.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also said the
city-state's economy will "comfortably" meet the official growth
forecast of 1-3 percent for 2013, while inflation for the full
year is expected to come in at 2-3 percent, lower than the
earlier estimate of 3-4 percent.
MAS's loss for the financial year ended March 2013, its
second in three years, was just slightly below the record S$10.9
billion deficit incurred in financial year 2010/11 when the
Singapore dollar also soared.
MAS made a net profit of S$2.77 billion in FY2011/12.
"We made good investment returns, but when measured in
Singapore dollars these gains were more than offset by the
strength of the currency," managing director Ravi Menon said on
Tuesday at a press briefing for the release of the central
bank's annual report.
The Singapore dollar gained 13.8 percent against
the yen and 5.1 percent against the euro in the 12
months to March, the MAS said. During the same period, the
Singapore dollar rose 6.2 percent versus the British pound
and 1.3 percent against the dollar.
The central bank had total assets of S$340.4 billion as at
end-March 2013, up from S$319.2 billion at the end of the
previous financial year.
Assets held by the MAS are mainly for managing the Singapore
dollar's value against a basket of currencies and to defend the
local unit when required. The task of ensuring the country earns
adequate returns on its massive foreign exchange reserves lies
with GIC, formerly known as the Government of Singapore
Investment Corp, which has an estimated $300 billion.
On the Singapore economy, that MAS said that growth in the
first half of 2013 was estimated at 2 percent and should pick up
during the latter part of the year.
The economy grew by just 1.3 percent in 2012.
The report added that headline inflation would ease this
year from last year's 4.6 percent, but core inflation -- which
excludes the cost of cars and accommodation -- could rise
"moderately" to 2 percent or slightly higher in the latter half
of 2013 due to continuing tightness in the labour market.
MAS maintained its core inflation forecast for 2013 at 1.5
to 2.5 percent.
Menon said MAS's current policy stance for modest
appreciation of the Singapore dollar was appropriate for
containing the re-emergence of strong cost pressures.
MAS, in its annual report, also touched on the need to
ensure more Singaporeans get jobs in the financial sector,
particularly in senior positions, addressing a sore point among
locals who feel some foreign managers prefer to hire their own
countrymen.
Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Tharman
Shanmugaratnam, who is also MAS chairman, has discussed the
issue with heads of banks based in the city-state, according to
various local media reports.
Advertisements in local media taken up by a body backed by
the city-state's manpower ministry earlier this year showed
several financial firms had acknowledged "hot spots" within
their organisations where "clusters of employees from the same
country appeared to have developed over time".
"As Singapore's financial centre remains open to global
talent, MAS is making concerted efforts to put in place
initiatives to develop a strong core of Singaporean financial
sector professionals," the central bank said in its report.
"MAS will work closely with financial institutions to
nurture Singaporeans for leadership roles, through training and
different jobs and country exposures."
($1 = 1.2649 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)