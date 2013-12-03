SINGAPORE Dec 3 Singapore's banks need to
carefully monitor their exposure to cross-border regional
lending as they expand such activity, the city-state's central
bank said on Tuesday, adding that banks also need to stay
vigilant over their U.S. dollar funding.
"Reflecting confidence in Asia, the banking system's
cross-border exposure to the region has increased. This
confidence should be balanced with an appropriate dose of
vigilance," the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in
its annual Financial Stability Review.
"Stresses arising from tightening financial conditions can
manifest themselves quickly. Banks need to monitor and manage
the risks from different types of exposures carefully," MAS
said.
Loans to China and India now represent 9.2 percent and 4.2
percent, respectively, of total loans made by local and foreign
banks.
The central bank added that while banks have been taking
steps to improve their U.S. dollar funding profiles, continued
vigilance was needed on this issue.
"Banks should also continue to manage their foreign-currency
liquidity risks prudently, as an abrupt global financial
tightening could result in U.S. dollar liquidity stresses," MAS
said.
The banking system's Singapore dollar funding was adequate
to support Singapore dollar loans, with a loan-to-deposit (LTD)
ratio of 79.4 percent in the third quarter of 2013, it said.
The LTD ratio for non-Singapore dollar loans, however, stood
at 128.2 percent in the third quarter, MAS said.
Both corporate and household balance sheets were healthy in
aggregate and the banking system's asset quality also remains
healthy, it said, adding that local banks remain
well-capitalised and already meet Basel III capital
requirements.
But rising indebtedness in the corporate and household
sectors could exacerbate strains from any sharp increases in
interest rates, MAS said.
"At this juncture, asset quality remains healthy, but this
could deteriorate if an unexpectedly sharp rise in interest
rates puts a strain on the debt-servicing ability of
over-extended borrowers."
For the household sector, housing loans were a potential
risk, the central bank said.
"Housing loans account for about three-quarters of total
household liabilities, and could be a significant source of risk
for households. The credit profile for certain housing loans was
a source of concern," it said.
The household debt-to-income ratio has risen from a low of
1.9 times in 2008 during the Lehman crisis to 2.1 times in 2012,
and household debt has grown more quickly than household assets
since Q2 2011, MAS noted.
The central bank said close monitoring of Singapore's
property market is needed, even after a series of policy steps
led to a moderation in property market transactions and housing
loan growth.
"However, developer bids for land parcels remain firm. The
current uncertain environment warrants continued caution and
vigilance."
MAS's Financial Stability Review, which is published once a
year, is aimed at highlighting how developments in global
financial markets and Singapore could have an impact on the
soundness and stability of the city-state's financial system.
The central bank said economic growth in Asia has held up
despite mixed conditions, partly because of the unconventional
monetary policies adopted by major economies that has helped
provide a near-term boost to global growth.
But one particular concern is the accumulation of private
and public sector debt in recent years, MAS said.
"If G3 policy normalisation triggers an abrupt tightening of
financial conditions, debt-servicing burdens in Asia can rise
sharply," it said.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to start scaling
back its stimulus programme in coming months if data continue to
point to a stronger economy.
