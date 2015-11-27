SINGAPORE Nov 27 Singapore's central bank
warned on Friday that subdued regional economic growth is posing
increased credit risks for the city state's banks, but it said
the financial system remains resilient in the face of external
headwinds.
Highlighting growing challenges facing global policymakers,
the Monetary Authority of Singapore also cautioned that
divergent monetary policies across the United States, Japan and
Europe could stoke financial excesses as traders search for
higher returns.
"Uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy could trigger higher
market volatility, while accommodative policies in the euro zone
and Japan could fuel search for yield and financial excesses,"
the MAS said in its annual Financial Stability Review. (bit.ly/1kW3kez)
It said sub-par growth in Asia could pressure profits and
debt servicing capacity of businesses, with the turning credit
cycle leaving banks exposed to risks of bad loans.
"Asset quality remains healthy, but there are signs of
increased credit risks."
All the same, the domestic banking system remains resilient
against a backdrop of an uncertain external environment, MAS
said.
"Banks have strong capital and liquidity buffers to
withstand severe shocks but continued vigilance is warranted."
The overall non-performing loan (NPL) ratio increased to 1.5
percent in the third quarter of 2015 from 1.1 percent a year
ago, the central bank said.
The ratio of special mention loans - credit facilities not
yet classified as NPLs but with potential weakness - has
increased gradually over the past two years and continues to
trend upward, it added.
"Banks' corporate loan portfolios face increased
vulnerabilities as subdued regional growth could hit the
profitability and debt servicing capacity of corporates in
Asia," the MAS said.
The MAS said household balance sheets have remained firm on
aggregate, and defaults on consumer loans have been low.
However, "the impending interest rate normalisation, coupled
with headwinds in the external outlook and slower domestic
growth, pose downside risks to the household sector."
Some highly-leveraged households could encounter
difficulties, the central bank said.
Corporate balance sheets in Singapore remain healthy in
aggregate but highly-leveraged firms in certain sectors could be
vulnerable if interest rates rise or earnings weaken further,
the MAS said.
Companies with foreign currency exposures could face
increased foreign currency mismatch risks if currency market
volatility were to persist, the central bank added.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)