SINGAPORE, July 3 Manufacturing activity in Singapore expanded for a second consecutive month in June as orders and production increased but employment in the sector fell for the 12th straight month, the latest Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) showed. The PMI stood at 50.4 points in June, unchanged from May and stayed above the 50-point threshold that signals manufacturing is growing rather than contracting, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management (SIPMM) said on Tuesday. The sub-index for employment, however, slipped to 49.5 from May's reading of 49.8. A separate PMI for the city-state's important electronics sector stayed in positive territory for the sixth straight month with a June figure of 50.4, down slightly from May's 50.8, SIPMM said. Singapore's positive manufacturing activity contrasts with other recent factory surveys, from the United States to China and Japan, suggesting a global slowdown was under way and manufacturers across the globe were already hit by weak demand. Data this week showed the U.S. factory sector was dragged down in June by a plunge in new orders and drop in exports. In Europe, the euro zone's manufacturing PMI stayed at a three-year low in June as activity in Germay and Spain contracted at a faster pace. SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep 50.4 50.4 49.7 50.2 50.4 48.7 49.5 48.7 49.5 48.3 Electronics Index 50.4 50.8 51.5 51.5 51.0 50.5 49.7 50.9 52.1 47.2 New Export Orders Index 51.1 50.8 51.3 51.0 50.5 49.0 49.5 47.3 46.8 47.6 CONTEXT: - Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on manufacturing and exports. - Economists who cover Singapore say the PMI does not appear to track activity in pharmaceuticals, which has been Singapore's fastest-growing manufacturing sector in recent years. - For more PMI reports from around the world, see