SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Singapore's manufacturing
sector contracted for a third consecutive month in September as
new orders fell further, a business survey showed, bolstering
the view the trade-dependent city-state likely slipped into
recession in the third quarter.
The decline in the Purchasing Manager's index (PMI) is in
line with other export-driven Asian economies facing tepid
demand in Europe and the United States. A similar reading for
South Korea showed a fourth straight month of contraction.
Singapore's PMI slipped deeper into negative territory last
month, dropping to 48.7 points from August's 49.1 and staying
below the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction,
the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management
(SIPMM) said on Tuesday.
"The dip in the overall PMI was attributed to further
decline in new orders as well as first-time contraction in new
export orders," SIPMM said in a statement. "Production output,
inventory and input prices reverted to contraction as well."
A separate PMI for Singapore's electronics sector weakened
as well, falling to 50.0 from 50.7 in August, the institute
added.
Pang Cheng Duan, head of fixed income at Manulife Asset
Management in Singapore, said the drop in the September PMI was
expected given the weakness in the city-state's manufacturing
sector.
"Together with the weak non-oil domestic exports and
industrial production data for August, there is a higher
probability that the Singapore economy will be in technical
recession in the third quarter," he said.
Singapore's economy shrank 0.7 percent in the second quarter
over the previous one on an annualised and seasonally adjusted
basis. Should the economy contract sequentially in
July-September period, the country will slip into recession.
The government is expected to release advance third quarter
gross domestic product data towards the end of next week. Based
on past practice, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will
unveil its half-yearly monetary policy statement at the same
time.
"There is a fair chance that the MAS may ease its monetary
stance in the upcoming policy meeting," Pang said.
The government in August narrowed its GDP growth forecast to
1.5 to 2.5 pct from an earlier 1-3 pct.
SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI
Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec
48.7 49.1 49.8 50.4 50.4 49.7 50.2 50.4 48.7 49.5
Electronics Index
50.0 50.7 49.2 50.4 50.8 51.5 51.5 51.0 50.5 49.7
New Export Orders Index
49.4 50.4 50.2 51.1 50.8 51.3 51.0 50.5 49.0 49.5
CONTEXT:
- Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on
manufacturing and exports.
- Economists say the PMI does not appear to track activity
at pharmaceutical companies, which make up Singapore's
fastest-growing manufacturing sector.
- For more PMI reports from around the world, see
