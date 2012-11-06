(Repeats with no change in text)
SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Singapore's manufacturing
activity contracted for a fourth consecutive month in October as
orders fell further, a business survey showed, bucking the tepid
signs of improvement in other parts of Asia.
Singapore's Purchasing Manager's index (PMI) slipped deeper
into negative territory last month, dropping to 48.3 points from
September's 48.7 points, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing &
Materials Management (SIPMM) said on Monday.
A PMI reading below 50 shows activity is contracting.
"The dip in the overall PMI was attributed to a further
decline in new orders, new export orders as well as production
output," SIPMM said in a statement.
"Employment continued to contract for its 16th consecutive
month," the institute added.
The drop in Singapore's PMI reading contrasts with Hong
Kong, where a PMI compiled by HSBC rebounded to positive
territory in October as output and employment increased.
HSBC's services PMI for China slipped to 53.5 in October
from September's four-month higher of 54.3.
"Despite the moderation of services activity growth, the
Chinese economy is gradually bottoming out as the
filtering-through of earlier easing policy is boosting domestic
demand," HSBC said in a note accompanying its report.
A separate PMI for Singapore's electronics sector weakened
as well, falling to 47.5 in October from 50.0 in September,
SIPMM said.
Singapore's economy contracted an annualised and seasonally
adjusted 1.5 percent in the third quarter, and the city-state
escaped falling into a recession only because gross domestic
product data was revised to show the economy grew slightly in
the second quarter.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore reiterated last week the
economy is likely to grow by 1.5 to 2.5 percent this year and
that the lacklustre growth is expected to extend into 2013 as
exports remained weak.
SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI
Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan
48.3 48.7 49.1 49.8 50.4 50.4 49.7 50.2 50.4 48.7
Electronics Index
47.5 50.0 50.7 49.2 50.4 50.8 51.5 51.5 51.0 50.5
New Export Orders Index
48.0 49.4 50.4 50.2 51.1 50.8 51.3 51.0 50.5 49.0
CONTEXT:
- Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on
manufacturing and exports.
- Economists say the PMI does not appear to track activity
at pharmaceutical companies, which make up Singapore's
fastest-growing manufacturing sector.
