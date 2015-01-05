SINGAPORE Jan 5 Activity in Singapore's
manufacturing sector in December fell to its lowest level in
nearly two years due to a first-time contraction in new orders
and a slower growth in new export orders, a survey showed on
Monday.
The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials
Management's Purchasing Managers' index (PMI)
tumbled to 49.6 points in December, the lowest level since
February 2013 and the first contraction since August 2014.
For November, the institute's PMI reading was 51.8 points.
A reading above 50 indicates that activity is expanding,
while one below that points to a contraction.
Singapore said last week its economic growth slowed more
than expected in the fourth quarter as manufacturing contracted
in the face of erratic global demand, raising concerns about the
outlook for 2015.
The PMI for the electronics sector, which has struggled
against regional peers such as South Korea and Taiwan, expanded
by 50.5 points in December, a marginal dip of 0.1 point from
November.
