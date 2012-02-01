SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Singapore's manufacturing sector contracted for a seventh straight month in January as orders continued to shrink, a business survey showed on Wednesday, adding to pessimism about the city-state's economic outlook. The Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for January stood at 48.7 points, down from December's 49.5, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management (SIPMM) said. Readings below the key 50-point level indicate a contraction in activity. A separate PMI for the electronics sector rose to 50.5 from December's 49.7 due to domestic and overseas order expansions, SIPMM reported. Asia's factories have been hit by weak demand in the West, particularly from Europe, although there are signs the sector is beginning to bottom. China's official PMI, released earlier Wednesday, showed factory sector expanded slightly in January, confounding expectations for a contraction and supporting hopes the world's second-biggest economy will avoid a hard landing. Taiwan saw an eighth straight month of contraction, but its January PMI edged up to 48.9 from 47.1 in December. Singapore's trade-driven economy contracted in the last three months of 2011, and several economists predict the economy will sink into a recession this quarter as global demand sputters. A survey by the city-state's Economic Development Board (EDB) released on Tuesday showed manufacturers have become more pessimistic about prospects compared with three months ago. SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May 48.7 49.5 48.7 49.5 48.3 49.4 49.3 50.4 50.8 Electronics Index 50.5 49.7 50.9 52.1 47.2 48.0 49.5 50.9 51.4 New Export Orders Index 49.0 49.5 47.3 46.8 47.6 48.7 49.1 49.3 51.4 CONTEXT: - Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on manufacturing and exports. - The dip in the overall PMI was due to declines in new orders, new export orders, inventory, input prices and employment. There were, however, increases in production and the stock of finished goods. - For more PMI reports from around the world, see (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Kevin Lim & Kim Coghill)