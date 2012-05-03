SINGAPORE, May 3 Singapore's manufacturing
activity contracted in April after two months of expansion, hurt
by drops in employment and order backlogs, the latest Purchasing
Manager's Index (PMI) showed.
But new orders and export orders continued to strengthen,
indicating the pause could be temporary and a recovery in
manufacturing is still on track.
Singapore's PMI stood at 49.7 points in April, down from
50.2 points in March, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing &
Materials Management (SIPMM) said on Tuesday. A reading below 50
indicates a contraction in the sector.
A separate PMI for Singapore's important electronics sector
stayed in positive territory for the fourth straight month with
an April reading of 51.5, unchanged from March, SIPMM said.
The PMI for electronics has now been in positive territory
for three straight months.
Asia's factories have been hit by weak demand in the West,
particularly from Europe, although conditions have begun to
improve.
The Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI),
produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management
organisations, rose to 51.4 in April from March's 51.1, a report
showed on Wednesday.
Singapore's central bank said earlier this week the
city-state's economic recovery is likely to be muted with
continued weakness in electronics a drag on growth, painting a
less rosy picture of the economy compared with other
forecasters.
SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI
Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul
49.7 50.2 50.4 48.7 49.5 48.7 49.5 48.3 49.4 49.3
Electronics Index
51.5 51.5 51.0 50.5 49.7 50.9 52.1 47.2 48.0 49.5
New Export Orders Index
51.3 51.0 50.5 49.0 49.5 47.3 46.8 47.6 48.7 49.1
CONTEXT:
- Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on
manufacturing and exports.
- Economists who cover Singapore say the PMI does not appear
to track activity in pharmaceuticals, which has been Singapore's
fastest-growing manufacturing sector in recent years.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)