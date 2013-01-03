SINGAPORE Jan 3 Manufacturing activity in
Singapore contracted for a sixth consecutive month in December,
bucking the improvement seen in many other countries, as orders
fell further, an industry survey showed.
The city-state's Purchasing Manager's index (PMI) dipped to
48.6 points last month from 48.8 points in November, hurt by
further declines in the sub-indexes for new orders and new
export orders, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials
Management (SIPMM) said on Thursday.
A PMI reading below 50 shows activity is contracting.
"The contraction in the overall PMI was attributed to
further declines in new orders, new export orders and production
output. Inventory continued to expand for the third consecutive
month whilst stockholdings of finished goods, imports and
employment continued to contract," SIPMM said in a statement.
A separate PMI for Singapore's electronics sector showed
activity weakened to 46.6 in December from 47.4 in November.
Singapore, whose trade is around three times GDP, has been
badly hit by the weakness in Western economies that has crimped
demand for many of its exports. Its electronics manufacturers
have also failed to tap surging demand for smartphones, unlike
rivals in South Korea and Taiwan.
According to advance GDP numbers released on Wednesday,
Singapore's manufacturing sector shrank 10.8 percent
sequentially in the fourth quarter on an annualised and
seasonally adjusted basis, worsening from the 9.9 percent
contraction in the third quarter.
The weakness in its manufacturing sector contrasts with
Taiwan and South Korea, which both reported stronger PMI numbers
on Wednesday.
HSBC, which compiles many of the Asian PMIs, said on
Wednesday its headline Asian electronics lead indicator rose in
December to hit its highest reading since March 2012.
SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI
Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb
48.6 48.8 48.3 48.7 49.1 49.8 50.4 50.4 49.7 50.2 50.4
Electronics Index
46.6 47.4 47.5 50.0 50.7 49.2 50.4 50.8 51.5 51.5 51.0
New Export Orders Index
47.4 48.5 48.0 49.4 50.4 50.2 51.1 50.8 51.3 51.0 50.5
CONTEXT:
- Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on
manufacturing and exports.
- Economists say the PMI does not appear to track activity
at pharmaceutical companies, which make up Singapore's
fastest-growing manufacturing sector.
