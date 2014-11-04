SINGAPORE Nov 4 Singapore's manufacturing
activity expanded at the fastest pace in 3 1/2 years in October
on a rise in new orders and new export orders, a survey showed
on Tuesday.
The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials
Management's Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) rose
to 51.9 in October, the highest since April 2011. That compared
with 50.5 in September.
A reading above 50 indicates that activity is generally
expanding, while one below that points to a contraction.
"The increase in the overall PMI was attributed to further
expansion in new orders and new export orders, production output
and stockholdings of finished goods," the institute said in a
statement.
The PMI for the electronics sector rose to 52.5 in October
from 51.9 in September.
That indicated growth in new orders from both domestic and
overseas markets, the institute said.
The growth in factory activity came as U.S. manufacturing
expanded far more briskly than estimated last month.
Still, manufacturing sectors in other Asian countries
expanded slowly, with activity in China at a five-month low.
Factory activity in South Korea and Indonesia contracted.
