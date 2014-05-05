SINGAPORE May 5 Singapore's manufacturing
activity expanded at the fastest pace in six months in April on
higher new orders and new export orders, but growth in the
electronics sector slowed.
The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials
Management's Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) rose to 51.1, the
highest since October and up from 50.8 in March.
A reading above 50 indicates that activity is generally
expanding, while one below that points to a contraction.
"The increase in the overall PMI was attributed to higher
new orders and new export orders as well as further expansion in
production output and inventory," the institute said in a
statement.
The solid number came even as a private survey showed
China's manufacturing activity in April contracted for a fourth
consecutive month.
However, Singaporean electronics sector's PMI slipped to
50.4 in April from 51.6 in March.
Sub-indices for electronics new orders, new export orders
and production all fell.
In March, Singapore's exports fell more than expected as
electronics shipments declined.
The city-state's electronics manufacturers have struggled to
tap surging demand for smartphones, unlike rivals in South Korea
and Taiwan.
Last year, the manufacturing sector made up roughly 19
percent of Singapore's economy, with electronics accounting for
30 percent of total manufacturing activity.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)