SINGAPORE May 4 Activity in Singapore's
manufacturers touched its lowest in more than two years in
April, contracting for a fifth straight month, with the
electronics sector hit and new orders declining, a survey showed
on Monday.
The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials
Management's Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) fell
to 49.4 in April, the lowest since February 2013. The PMI was
lower than 49.6 in March.
A reading below 50 indicates activity is contracting, while
one above that points to an expansion.
"The contraction in the overall PMI was attributed to
further decline in new orders and new export orders," the
institute said in a statement.
The PMI for the electronics sector fell to 49.1 in April,
the lowest since December 2012, according to the institute. The
sector's PMI stood at 50.1 in March.
Such poor performances came as China's factories last month
suffered their fastest drop in activity in a year, a private
survey showed earlier.
Manufacturing activities in other Asian countries such as
South Korea, Taiwan and Indonesia also shrank.
