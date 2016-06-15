A view of clusters of private homes and public housing estates in the background in Singapore March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 64.2 percent in May from a year earlier, government data released on Wednesday showed.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority said developers sold 1,056 units in May, up from the 643 units sold in May last year.

The sales rose 41.2 percent from the 748 units sold in April.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sam Holmes)