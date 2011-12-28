SINGAPORE Dec 28 The Singapore
government's latest measures to cool the residential property
market may cause the economy to slip into a recession, the Real
Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (REDAS) said.
"Industry players are of the consensus view that the
measures will, at least in the short term, negatively impact
property sales volume and price," REDAS President Wong Heang
Fine said in a message to members issued late on Tuesday.
Quoting an unnamed analyst, Wong said the measures could tip
the economy, already on the edge, into a recession.
"With real estate activities accounting for some 5.2 percent
of GDP, a 25 percent fall in property transactions in 2012 could
shave GDP growth by about 1.3 (percentage points)," he said.
Singapore this month introduced new measures requiring
buyers who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents to
pay an additional 10 percent stamp duty when they buy
residential property, on top of the existing 1-3 percent in
stamp duties.
Developers would also have to pay an additional stamp duty
if they failed to complete selling all the units in a
residential project within five years of acquiring a site.
Foreign buyers accounted for 19 percent of all private
residential property purchases in the second half of 2011, up
from 7 percent in in the first six months of 2009, according to
government data.
Wong, who heads the Singapore residential business of
Southeast Asia's biggest developer CapitaLand, said
the latest government measures shocked developers, given the
slowing global economy that had already affected the
trade-dependent city-state.
Singapore said last month its economy could contract in the
current quarter and growth next year is likely to slow to 1-3
percent due to the weakness in Western economies.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Ron Popeski)