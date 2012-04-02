* Private home prices in Q1 fall 0.1 pct vs previous quarter * Prices have softened in high end, but sales volume remains healthy * Government may still introduce more measures to curb prices (Adds analyst comments, background) By Charmian Kok and Kevin Lim SINGAPORE, April 2 Singapore's private home prices suffered their first quarterly drop in nearly three years as government measures to cool the property market begin to bite at the high end. According to advance estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday, private home prices fell 0.1 percent in January-March from the last three months of 2011. It was the first decline since the second quarter of 2009. Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the core central region fell by 0.9 percent, reflecting weakness in the high end of the property market. The mass market remained healthy as prices of apartments outside the central region rose by 1.2 percent from the preceding quarter. "I don't think this decline is sufficient to say policies put in place have worked as the sheer volume of sales warrants some concerns," said Wilson Liew, an analyst at Maybank Kim Eng. He said the fall in private home prices was partly due to most of the launches in the first quarter being cheaper mass market projects. Liew expected prices to soften further towards the end of the year. Singapore is trying to cool home prices amid fears of a property bubble and public discontent over soaring prices. The government last introduced measures to curb residential property prices in December, including a requirement that foreigners who are not permanent residents pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value. But while prices have softened at the high end of the market, transaction volumes remain healthy, especially in the mass market. Property blue chips reacted calmly to the news, with Southeast Asia's biggest developer, CapitaLand, slipping 0.3 percent and City Developments declining about 1 percent percent. Among second-liners, Wing Tai Holdings lost 0.4 percent while SC Global dropped 0.9 percent. The benchmark Straits Times Index gained less than 0.1 percent. "The risk of having another round of measures is higher than it was one, two months back," Png Poh Soon, head of consultancy and research at Knight Frank, said last week. "Sales transactions are going up, homes are getting smaller, the psf (per square foot) rate is going up." Png predicted prices for high-end prime residential units may fall up to 5 percent this year, he said. Separately, an index of resale prices for government-built HDB apartments showed prices edged up 0.6 percent in the first quarter from the preceding three months, slowing from a rise of 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter. Following is advance private home price estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) for the first quarter of 2012: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q1/2012 Q4/2011 Q3/2011 Q2/2011 Q1/2011 Singapore -0.1 +0.2 +1.3 +2.0 +2.2 private home prices (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Charmian Kok; Editing by Ron Popeski)