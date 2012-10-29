(Recasts to lead with prices of factory space)

SINGAPORE Oct 29 Prices of factory space in Singapore soared 10.1 percent quarter-on-quarter in July to September as investors piled into the sector despite the weak outlook for manufacturing.

The sharp rise in the price of multiple-user factory space in Singapore, which followed a 8.3 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in the second quarter, comes amid ongoing efforts by Singapore authorities to cool the housing market and broader inflationary pressures.

Private residential prices rose 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter, while prices of office space gained 1.9 percent, Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Monday.

"More sophisticated investors have been moving out of residential into other property sectors," said Colin Tan, head of research at property consultancy Chesterton Suntec International.

"Ten percent quarter-on-quarter means an over 40 percent increase year-on-year... We had expected cooling measures to come out for industrial property but the focus of the latest measures was on residential," he added.

Singapore earlier this month set a maximum tenure of 35 years for all new residential property loans, with loans exceeding 30 years facing significantly tighter loan-to-value limits, in a bid to keep home prices in check amid low interest rates and a surge in liquidity due to quantitative easing measures by Western central banks.

Over the weekend, Hong Kong also introduced new steps to rein in property prices, including a new 15 percent tax on overseas buyers.

Colliers International said in a report issued before the URA data that Singapore's industrial property market had been very active in the third quarter, with buying activity supported by investors who had turned to factory and warehouse space following the cooling measures in the residential market.

"Industrialists were also looking to purchase their own premises so as to have better control and certainty over their real estate costs in the face of rising rents," it added.

Singapore's industrial production contracted a worse-than-expected 2.5 percent in September from a year ago, in a sign that the city-state will likely revised third quarter GDP data downwards to show a larger contraction than was initially reported.

Singapore's inflation quickened far more than expected in September as car prices and rents soared from a year earlier, increasing the pressure on the government for a more aggressive stance including further measures to cool the property market.

The city-state's consumer price index rose 4.7 percent in September from a year ago, up from August's 3.9 percent increase. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)