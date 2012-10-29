(Recasts to lead with prices of factory space)
SINGAPORE Oct 29 Prices of factory space in
Singapore soared 10.1 percent quarter-on-quarter in July to
September as investors piled into the sector despite the weak
outlook for manufacturing.
The sharp rise in the price of multiple-user factory space
in Singapore, which followed a 8.3 percent quarter-on-quarter
increase in the second quarter, comes amid ongoing efforts by
Singapore authorities to cool the housing market and broader
inflationary pressures.
Private residential prices rose 0.6 percent in the third
quarter from the second quarter, while prices of office space
gained 1.9 percent, Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority
(URA) said on Monday.
"More sophisticated investors have been moving out of
residential into other property sectors," said Colin Tan, head
of research at property consultancy Chesterton Suntec
International.
"Ten percent quarter-on-quarter means an over 40 percent
increase year-on-year... We had expected cooling measures to
come out for industrial property but the focus of the latest
measures was on residential," he added.
Singapore earlier this month set a maximum tenure of 35
years for all new residential property loans, with loans
exceeding 30 years facing significantly tighter loan-to-value
limits, in a bid to keep home prices in check amid low interest
rates and a surge in liquidity due to quantitative easing
measures by Western central banks.
Over the weekend, Hong Kong also introduced new steps to
rein in property prices, including a new 15 percent tax on
overseas buyers.
Colliers International said in a report issued before the
URA data that Singapore's industrial property market had been
very active in the third quarter, with buying activity supported
by investors who had turned to factory and warehouse space
following the cooling measures in the residential market.
"Industrialists were also looking to purchase their own
premises so as to have better control and certainty over their
real estate costs in the face of rising rents," it added.
Singapore's industrial production contracted a
worse-than-expected 2.5 percent in September from a year ago, in
a sign that the city-state will likely revised third quarter GDP
data downwards to show a larger contraction than was initially
reported.
Singapore's inflation quickened far more than expected in
September as car prices and rents soared from a year earlier,
increasing the pressure on the government for a more aggressive
stance including further measures to cool the property market.
The city-state's consumer price index rose 4.7 percent in
September from a year ago, up from August's 3.9 percent
increase.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)