SINGAPORE, March 17 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 28 percent in February from January, government data showed on Monday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 724 units last month, up from 565 units in January. February's figure was 1.7 percent higher than the 712 units sold a year earlier.

