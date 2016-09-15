WannaCry attack is well manageable for insurance sector - Munich Re
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 7.8 percent in August compared with a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.
Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 473 units last month, compared with 513 units in August 2015.
The level of sales was down 56.6 percent from the 1,091 units sold in July.
For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
May 15 Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Co Ltd