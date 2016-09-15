SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 7.8 percent in August compared with a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 473 units last month, compared with 513 units in August 2015.

The level of sales was down 56.6 percent from the 1,091 units sold in July.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)