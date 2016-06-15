SINGAPORE, June 15 Singapore's private home
sales hit a 10-month high in May helped by new project launches,
but the outlook is clouded by a weak economy that is likely to
keep potential home buyers cautious.
Developers sold 1,056 units in May, up 64.2 percent from the
same period last year, the Urban Redevelopment Authority. The
sales volume was also the highest since July 2015, when
developers sold 1,655 units.
Two newly launched projects helped push up sales, analysts
said, while adding that the pick-up was unlikely to be sustained
in coming months.
The temperature of the property market is "lukewarm", said
Song Seng Wun, an economist for CIMB Private Banking.
"Buyers are not rushing back. Buyers are selective... So it
will be a choppy kind of a market where some projects will do
better than others," Song said.
On a month-on-month basis, private home sales rose 41.2
percent from April.
"The prevailing sentiment is still fairly subdued due to
economic uncertainties," said Alice Tan, head of consultancy and
research at Knight Frank Singapore.
Sluggish global growth and China's slowdown have dragged on
Singapore's trade-reliant economy. In late May, the government
slashed its export forecasts for this year after the economy
barely grew in the first quarter.
Private home sales could be held back this year given the
limited number of projects that are slated for launch in the
later half of 2016, after the government tapered back on a
government land sales programme over the past two years, Tan
said.
"I think for the whole year new sales volume will be largely
the same as last year or even slightly lower at 7,000 to 7,500
units," Tan said.
Separate data on Wednesday showed retail sales rose 3.8
percent in April from a year earlier and 1.1 percent on-month.
Singapore's reputation as a shoppers' paradise, which saw
investors pour S$10 billion ($7.25 billion) into retail
developments here in the past five years, is taking a pummelling
because of weakness in the economy and a drop in spending by
tourists.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim
Coghill)