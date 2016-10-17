SINGAPORE Oct 17 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore jumped nearly 50 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 509 units last month, compared with 341 units in September 2015.

The number of units sold was up 8.8 percent from 468 units sold in August.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)