SINGAPORE Dec 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 13.3 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 860 units last month, compared with 759 units in November 2015.

The level of sales fell from 1,253 units sold in October.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sunil Nair)