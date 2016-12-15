BRIEF-ABN Amro targets ROE of 13.2% over Q1 2017
* TARGETS DIVIDEND PAY-OUT OF 50% OVER 2017 Source text: http://abn.com/2qQ7Y4y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE Dec 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 13.3 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.
Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 860 units last month, compared with 759 units in November 2015.
The level of sales fell from 1,253 units sold in October.
For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.26 billion rupees