SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Following is private
home price data for the the fourth quarter of 2011 released by
the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
Quarter Q4/2011 Q3/2011 Q2/2011 Q1/2011 Q4/2010
Singapore +0.2 +1.3 +2.0 +2.2 +2.7
private
home prices
Context:
- The 0.2 percent rise in private home prices during the
fourth quarter is the same as the 0.2 percent flash estimate
reported by URA earlier this month.
- Prices of non-landed private residential properties rose
0.5 percent in the core central region, 0.1 percent in the rest
of the central region and 0.6 percent outside the central
region.
- The rise in Singapore private home prices has slowed for
nine consecutive quarters, indicating government efforts to cool
the market are succeeding.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)