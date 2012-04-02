SINGAPORE, April 2 Following is advance private home price estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) for the first quarter of 2012: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q1/2012 Q4/2011 Q3/2011 Q2/2011 Q1/2011 Singapore -0.1 +0.2 +1.3 +2.0 +2.2 private home prices Context: - The 0.1 percent drop marks the first quarterly decline in Singapore private home prices since the second quarter of 2009. - Prices of non-landed private residential properties fell 0.9 percent in the core central region. - Singapore last introduced measures to cool the housing market in December. The new rules included a requirement that foreigners who are not permanent residents pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)