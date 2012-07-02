SINGAPORE, July 2 Following are advance private home price estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) for the first second of 2012: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q2/2012 Q1/2012 Q4/2011 Q3/2011 Q2/2011 Singapore +0.4 -0.1 +0.2 +1.3 +2.0 private home prices Context: - Private home prices in Singapore recovered following a 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter drop in the first three months of this year. Most analysts had expected to index to show a slight decline due to government measures to cool the sector. - Prices of non-landed private residential properties rose 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in the core central region, reversing the 0.6 percent fall in the first quarter. - Prices of non-landed property outside the central region increased at a slower pace of 0.4 percent in the second quarter, following a 1.1 percent rise in the the first three months of 2012. - Singapore last introduced measures to cool the housing market in December. The new rules included a requirement that foreigners who are not permanent residents pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)