SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Following are flash estimates for the change in Singapore private home prices during the third quarter of 2013 by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA): Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q3/2013 Q2/2013 Q1/2013 Q4/2012 Q3/2012 Singapore private +0.4 +1.0 +0.6 +1.8 +0.6 home prices CONTEXT: - Prices of non-landed homes in the core central region fell 0.5 percent from the previous quarter. - Prices in the rest of central region decreased for the first time since Q1 2012, dropping 1.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, compared with the 0.2 percent increase in Q2. - Outside the central region, prices increased by 2.1 percent in Q3, lower than the 3.8 percent rise in Q2. - Resale prices of government-built Housing and Development Board apartments, which house about 80 percent of Singapore's population, fell 0.7 percent in Q3 from Q2. - The number of homes sold by developers has plunged since the central bank introduced rules on June 28 to ensure that the buyers' monthly mortgage payments do not exceed 60 percent of their combined incomes. - The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in caveats lodged during the first 10 weeks of the quarter, supplemented by information on new units sold by developers. - URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)