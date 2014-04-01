SINGAPORE, April 1 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released flash estimates for the change in Singapore private home prices during the first quarter of 2014: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q1/2014 Q4/2013 Q3/2013 Q2/2013 Singapore private -1.3 -0.9 +0.4 +1.0 home prices CONTEXT: - Prices of non-landed private residential properties in all market segments declined in the first quarter of 2014. - In the core central region, prices fell 1.3 percent after falling 2.1 percent in the previous quarter, marking the fourth consecutive quarter-on-quarter decline. - In the rest of central region, prices fell 2.8 percent, compared with the 0.4 percent increase in the previous quarter. - Prices of non-landed private residential properties outside the central region decreased for the second consecutive quarter, by 0.3 percent, after a 1.0 percent decrease in the previous quarter. - Prices of landed residential properties fell for the second consecutive quarter, by 0.6 percent, following a 1.0 percent drop in the previous quarter. - Transactions in Singapore's housing market have fallen in recent months, hurt by the government's latest efforts to cool its housing market as well as concerns about rising interest rates and the upcoming supply of new apartments. - The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in caveats lodged during the first 10 weeks of the quarter, supplemented by information on new units sold by developers. - URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Paul Tait)