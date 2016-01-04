SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released flash estimates for the change in Singapore private home prices during the fourth quarter of 2015: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q4/2015 Q3/2015 Singapore private -0.5 -1.3 home prices *URA will provide detailed fourth quarter real estate statistics in four weeks. (Reporting by Singapore Bureau; Editing by Kim Coghill)