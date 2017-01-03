BRIEF-Builders Capital Mortgage Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Builders Capital Mortgage Corp reports 2017 first quarter results
SINGAPORE, Jan 3 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released flash estimates for the change in the city state's private home prices during the fourth quarter of 2016: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q4/2016 Q3/2016 Singapore private -0.4 -1.5 home prices URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
BERLIN, May 30 German consumer inflation eased more than expected in May to fall below the European Central Bank's price stability target of just under 2 percent, data showed on Tuesday, taking some pressure off the ECB to wind down its monetary stimulus soon.