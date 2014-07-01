SINGAPORE, July 1 Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released flash estimates for the change
in Singapore private home prices during the second quarter of
2014:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
Quarter Q2 2014 Q1/2014 Q4/2013 Q3/2013
Singapore private -1.1 -1.3 -0.9 +0.4
home prices
CONTEXT:
- Prices of non-landed private residential properties in all
market segments fell in the second quarter of 2014, marking the
third straight quarterly decline.
- In the core central region, prices fell 1.5 percent after
falling 1.1 percent in the previous quarter, marking the fifth
consecutive quarter-on-quarter decline.
- In the rest of central region, prices eased 0.6 percent,
compared with a 3.3 percent decrease in the previous quarter.
- Transactions in Singapore's housing market fell sharply in
the first four months of the year, hit by government measures to
curb mortgage lending, although last month saw a slight rebound
with transactions up 0.8 pct year on year.
- The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction
prices given in caveats lodged during the first 10 weeks of the
quarter, supplemented by information on new units sold by
developers. URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks
later.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)