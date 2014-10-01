SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment
Authority released flash estimates for the change in Singapore
private home prices during the third quarter of 2014:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
Quarter Q3/2014 Q2/14 Q1/14 Q4/2013
Singapore private -0.6 -1.0 -1.3 -0.9
home prices
CONTEXT:
- Prices of non-landed private residential properties
declined in all market segments. In the core central region
prices fell 0.9 percent. Prices in the rest of the central
region eased 0.1 percent.
- Outside the central region, prices fell 0.2 percent.
- The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction
prices during the first 10 weeks of the quarter, supplemented by
information on new units sold by developers.
- URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)