SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released flash estimates for the change in Singapore private home prices during the third quarter of 2014: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q3/2014 Q2/14 Q1/14 Q4/2013 Singapore private -0.6 -1.0 -1.3 -0.9 home prices CONTEXT: - Prices of non-landed private residential properties declined in all market segments. In the core central region prices fell 0.9 percent. Prices in the rest of the central region eased 0.1 percent. - Outside the central region, prices fell 0.2 percent. - The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices during the first 10 weeks of the quarter, supplemented by information on new units sold by developers. - URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)