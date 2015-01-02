SINGAPORE, Jan 2 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment
Authority released flash estimates for the change in Singapore
private home prices during the fourth quarter of 2014:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
Quarter Q4/2014 Q3/2014
Singapore private -1.0 -0.7
home prices
CONTEXT:
- Private residential property prices fell for the fifth
consecutive quarter in October-December 2014. For the whole of
2014, prices fell by 4.0 percent.
- Private home prices in Singapore have declined over the
past five quarters, after the government introduced a series of
measures over the past few years to cool the city-state's
housing market.
- The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction
prices during the first 10 weeks of the quarter, supplemented by
information on new units sold by developers.
- The Urban Redevelopment Authority will provide detailed
statistics four weeks later.
