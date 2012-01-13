* Nov retail sales +6.4 pct y/y * Nov vehicle sales +5.5 pct y/y SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Singapore's Department of Statistics released November retail sales data on Friday: Singapore retail sales index: month on year on M/M change Y/Y change month year change excluding excluding change* motor motor vehicles vehicles NOVEMBER -0.6 +6.4 0 +6.7 OCTOBER** +6.0 +8.4 +3.9 +8.4 SEPTEMBER +0.7 +0.2 +0.2 +3.5 AUGUST -7.2 +3.5 -3.9 +7.8 JULY +1.9 +10.7 +1.1 +10.7 JUNE +1.7 +11.1 +0.8 +10.7 MAY -0.8 +9.6 -1.3 +7.8 APRIL +6.0 +8.5 +4.2 +10.5 MARCH +4.6 +1.1 -1.4 +7.4 FEB -3.5 -11.8 0.0 -3.2 JAN -2.5 +3.2 +2.1 +16.0 DEC -0.6 +3.2 -0.5 +8.9 NOV +0.8 -2.3 +0.7 +5.5 * Month-on-month data is seasonally adjusted ** data has been revised CONTEXT - Motor vehicles, which have a 25 percent weighting in the index, are dependent on quotas set by the government. Vehicle prices have been rising amid high demand and tight supply because of the limited number of certificates of entitlement. - Singapore's retail sales index excludes services. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)