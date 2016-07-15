BRIEF-CI Games CFO resigns
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ADAM PIENIACKI RESIGNED AS THE COMPANY'S CFO
SINGAPORE, July 15 Singapore's total retail sales rose 3.0 percent in May from a year earlier on higher sales of motor vehicles, data showed on Friday.
The increase in retail sales moderated from a revised 3.2 percent year-on-year growth seen in April.
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales grew 1.4 percent in May, compared with a revised 0.4 percent rise in April. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ADAM PIENIACKI RESIGNED AS THE COMPANY'S CFO
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp's quarterly profit and sales topped estimates as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.