BRIEF-THQ Nordic Q1 EBITDA rises to SEK 41.9 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 81.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 43.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
SINGAPORE Oct 14 Singapore's retail sales fell 1.0 percent in August from a year earlier, as sales declined across a wide range of categories including computer and telecommunications equipment as well as recreational goods.
Total retail sales fell from a year earlier for the first time since February, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales fell 1.1 percent in August. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 81.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 43.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 net profit 137,496 dinars versus 480,674 dinars year ago